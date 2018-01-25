Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Starting Thursday

Bernier will start in the visiting goal Thursday against the Blues, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Bernier's 10-game winning streak in goal was snapped Monday in the second game of a back-to-back set against Montreal. Still, he's been a stellar option between the pipes of late and will attempt to finish off the first half on a positive note, facing a St. Louis club averaging 2.88 goals per game at home this season.