Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Stays hot with 33 saves Monday

Bernier stopped 33 of 34 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

That's now six straight wins for Bernier, who's allowed only seven goals (1.27 GAA) and turned aside 182 shots (.963 save percentage) over that stretch. He'll cool down eventually, and Seymon Varlamov (groin) will be back in action at some point, but with the Avalanche putting up some impressive offensive numbers on home ice, Bernier may not need to be this sharp to keep racking up wins in the short term, at least in the Pepsi Center.