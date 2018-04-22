Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Still sidelined

Bernier (lower body) won't suit up for Game 6 against Nashville on Sunday, per NHL.com.

After Andrew Hammond shut down Nashville during Game 5 stopping 44 of 45 shots, it's hard to imagine head coach Jared Bednar giving Bernier the starting nod even if he was healthy. The 29-year-old hasn't had his best playoff performance, notching just a .883 save percentage through the four games he appeared in, but he could return as soon as Tuesday if Colorado forces a Game 7. As long as Bernier remains sidelined, Spencer Martin will likely continue to back up Hammond.