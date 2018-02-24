Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Still working through malady

Bernier (head) is back in Denver continuing his injury rehab, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports, adding that there will be another update on the goalie Monday.

Semyon Varlamov reportedly will get the road start Saturday against the Flames, and Andrew Hammond -- the man that everyone used to call "The Hamburglar," will continue to serve in a backup capacity. After a horrendous 2015-16 campaign for Bernier that drove him out of Toronto upon a buyout agreement, he has a real shot at matching his 21 wins from last season, when he belonged to the Ducks. But first, he needs to get healthy.