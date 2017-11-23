Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Stymies Stars with first shutout
Bernier stopped all 28 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season Wednesday against Dallas.
Bernier had really been struggling entering Wednesday's game, so a shutout victory was just what he needed to get back on track. He's the backup to Semyon Varlamov, but this performance could earn him some more crease time in the near-future. While Bernier stole the show against Dallas, we need to see some more consistency from him before recommending him as a spot start.
