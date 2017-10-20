Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Surrenders four in loss

Bernier gave up four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Bernier was perfect in the opening frame, but surrendered three goals in the second period and another in the third. While Semyon Varlamov's backup has won only one of his three starts in net, Colorado's decent start to the season suggests Bernier could at least have value as a streamer or DFS pick in the right matchups.