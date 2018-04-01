Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tabbed for Sunday's start in Anaheim

Bernier will start in goal Sunday night against host Anaheim, NHL.com reports.

Bernier is now the No. 1 goalie for the Avalanche after news broke Saturday that Semyon Varlamov will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old will work between the pipes in this Easter start against an Anaheim team that sports a 23-10-5 record at home but only ranks 22nd in the league offensively.