Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Takes road loss against Habs
Bernier saved 36 of 39 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.
Even with a nine-game winning streak (.955 save percentage and 1.53 GAA during the surge), this was a daunting setup for Bernier, as he was hitting the ice in the second leg of a back-to-back road set. He's been phenomenal with Semyon Varlamov (groin) out of action, but Tuesday's outing serves as a nice reminder that schedule spots shouldn't be ignored. It's worth noting that Bernier's hefty workload projects to take a hit sooner than later with Varlamov aiming to return to action following the All-Star break.
