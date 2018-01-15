Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Monday

Bernier will be between the pipes for Monday's clash with Anaheim, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Bernier is undefeated since taking over for the injured Semyon Varlamov (lower body), as he has registered five straight wins along with a 1.33 GAA. Last time the netminder squared off with the Ducks, he made 17 of a possible 18 saves on his way to victory. The 29-year-old will look to keep that momentum rolling Monday.