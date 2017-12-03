Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tipped for Sunday's start
Bernier will tend the twine in Sunday's matchup against the Stars, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Bernier steps into the crease in place of Semyon Varlamov, who's been rested after having played in the 2-1 loss to New Jersey on Friday. While Bernier has struggled in 2017-18 -- going 4-5-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .901 save percentage -- Sunday could make for a favorable matchup, as the Stars went to a shootout in their win over Chicago just the day prior.
