Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Tipped for Sunday's start

Bernier was named the starting goaltender for Sunday's contest against the Islanders, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.

With Sunday being the team's second game in as many games, Bernier returns to the net for the first time since Oct. 28 in order to provide rest for Semyon Varlamov. Bernier's statline is quite unremarkable, with a 2-2-0 record, 3.03 GAA, and .906 save percentage, though it's hard to place blame on the former Leaf. Regardless of who's been in goal, the Avs haven't allowed fewer than three goals in a game since Oct. 13 -- which was 10 games ago.