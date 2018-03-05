Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Traveling with team
Bernier (concussion) will travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
It has been confirmed that Semyon Varlamov is going to start Tuesday against the Blackhawks, so don't expect Bernier in action for that one. However, if the Avs are bringing the 29-year-old on the road it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Thursday against the Blue Jackets. He's already been practicing fully, so his return is definitely near.
