Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Turns aside 17 in victory
Bernier stopped 17 of 18 shots in a Friday victory against Anaheim.
Bernier didn't have to do a lot with the Avalanche getting eight power-play chances, but he mostly controlled the contest with his old team. It's a much better showing than his other appearance in 2017-18, and it gives him something to build on for the future.
