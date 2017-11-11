Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Turns aside 36 shots in losing effort Saturday

Bernier stopped 36 of 40 shots during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The first-round pick of the Kings in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft stood tall despite being besieged by shots but has now allowed four or more goals in four of his last six starts. Behind a shaky Avalanche defense, he's a risky play most nights so use him sparingly.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories