Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Turns aside 36 shots in losing effort Saturday
Bernier stopped 36 of 40 shots during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
The first-round pick of the Kings in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft stood tall despite being besieged by shots but has now allowed four or more goals in four of his last six starts. Behind a shaky Avalanche defense, he's a risky play most nights so use him sparingly.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Drawing start in Sweden•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gives up six goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Slated for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 39 saves in victory•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Surrenders four in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...