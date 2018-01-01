Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Turns away 27 for win over Isles
Bernier stopped 27 of 28 shots during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.
While this was a strong showing from the Colorado backup, he's been inconsistent all season and sports an underwhelming 6-7-1 record, .898 save percentage and 3.12 GAA. It's probably best to approach Bernier in a start-by-start manner and view him as a volatile asset. Additionally, with Semyon Varlamov locked into a hefty workload, Bernier's opportunities are likely to remain few and far between.
