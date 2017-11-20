Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Twenty-one saves good enough Sunday

Bernier made 21 saves on 24 shots in Sunday's overtime win over the Red Wings.

Bernier looked shaky in the game, but the Avalanche were able to get four goals by Jimmy Howard to earn the victory. The 29-year-old has really struggled in his last three starts, allowing 14 goals. Semyon Varlamov hasn't been much better, but Bernier's .886 save percentage and 3-4-0 record just isn't appealing from a fantasy perspective. Even when Bernier does get the occasional nod, he's done nothing this season to show he's worth starting in fantasy.