Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unable to return
Bernier wasn't able to return from a lower-body injury before Colorado was eliminated from the postseason by Nashville on Sunday.
Not much is known about the injury that's bothering Bernier, other than the fact that it forced him to miss Games 5 and 6 against Nashville. Bernier is set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, and after posting a solid 19-13-3 record with a 2.85 GAA and .913 save percentage, will likely command serious interest from teams looking for a proven backup this offseason. Expect whichever team that ends up signing Bernier to provide an update on his condition as training camp for the 2018-19 campaign nears.
