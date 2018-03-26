Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unavailable for Monday's road game
Bernier (infection) didn't make the trip to Las Vegas ahead of Monday's game against the Golden Knights, The Denver Post reports.
With Bernier staying back in Colorado, the Avalanche reportedly will send Semyon Varlamov between the pipes for his 19th consecutive start. The former appears day-to-day with his infection that's said to have been caused by a cut on his upper body.
