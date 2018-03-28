Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unavailable Wednesday

Bernier (infection) won't be in the lineup against the Flyers on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Bernier's absence could have a significant impact on Colorado's playoff chances, as starter Semyon Varlamov is under the weather and may not be able to suit up. This would force the Avs to use either untested Spencer Martin or recently recalled Andrew Hammond in Wednesday's tilt. If the 29-year-old Bernier doesn't get healthy soon, he may not hit the ice again this season, since the team will no doubt utilize Varlamov exclusively during the playoffs -- assuming it earns an appearance.