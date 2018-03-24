Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Will need treatement for infection
Bernier's upper-body injury specifically concerns an infection caused by a cut.
This issue will at least keep Bernier out of the lineup for Saturday's home game against the Golden Knights. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of Monday's contest, which will be another battle with Vegas.
