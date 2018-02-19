Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Won't return Tuesday

Bernier (head) didn't travel with the team and will sit out against Vancouver on Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Since Bernier didn't depart on the roadtrip, his status for Thursday against Edmonton is now in doubt as well. It's also still unclear if he's passed concussion protocol yet, and the team hasn't released any official statements regarding his health, but this will mark his second straight missed contest. As long as he's sidelined, Semyon Varlamov will assume the starting role, and Andrew Hammond will back him up.