Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Yields four goals in Game 2
Bernier allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Predators on Saturday. The Predators lead the first-round series 2-0.
The veteran did his best to keep things interesting, but a Predators power-play goal tied the game in the first 61 seconds of the second period and then the Predators offense exploded from there. This final stat line for Bernier, though, isn't all that surprising. He is just 1-4-1 with a .899 save percentage since taking over for the injured Semyon Varlamov (knee), and he's going up against the Presidents' Trophy winners. Still, as the series shifts to Denver, there's hope Bernier can turn things around soon. He posted a 13-4-0 record and .928 save percentage at home this season.
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Saturday•
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Makes 26 saves in Thursday's Game 1 loss•
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Go-to netminder for first round•
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Secures playoff berth with 32-save win•
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Saturday•
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Loses third straight Thursday•
