Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Yields two goals in shootout defeat

Bernier allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss against the Wild on Friday.

Coming off a shutout of Dallas on Wednesday, Bernier has officially broken out of his slump even though he lost Friday night. In his last two games, Bernier has posted a .964 save percentage and stopped every shot at even strength but one. That snaps a five-game stretch where he recorded a .877 save percentage. It will be interesting to see if the Avalanche stick with Bernier in the second part of the back-to-back on Saturday against the Flames.