Drouin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday.
Drouin hasn't suited up since Oct. 9 due to his upper-body injury, but he should be able to return to action Friday against the Capitals. Over 79 appearances with the Avalanche last year, he logged 19 goals and 56 points while averaging 18:11 of ice time.
