Drouin scored a power-play goal and had four shots on net over 18:27 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Drouin was in the right place at the right time, knocking home a rebound of a Mikko Rantanen shot that bounced off the back boards. It was the forward's fourth goal (second on power play) and snapped a nine game drought without a tally. Drouin skates on the second line and serves on the first power-play unit, which leads the ample ice time; he's averaged 18:14 TOI over the last six contests during which he has a goal and three assists, his most productive stretch of the season.