Drouin will miss Monday's game against Tampa Bay because of an upper-body injury, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

It's not clear if this is related to the upper-body injury that kept Drouin out of the lineup from Oct. 12-Nov. 13. He has two goals and four points in five outings in 2024-25. When available, he typically plays on Colorado's top line and first power-play unit, but staying healthy has been a recurring issue this campaign. Drouin's absence is expected to result in Ivan Ivan serving in a top-six capacity versus the Lightning.