Drouin logged two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Drouin snapped a four-game point drought by helping out on Nathan MacKinnon's second-period tally. In the third, Drouin added another assist on a Logan O'Connor goal as the Avalanche's new-look top line carried the offense. Drouin is at three goals, five assists, 29 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 23 appearances this season. He continues to shuffle around the lineup, though he may get a longer look on the top line after this effort.