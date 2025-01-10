Drouin notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Drouin managed an upper-body injury while sitting out Wednesday versus the Blackhawks. He was back in the top six Thursday, logging 18:30 of ice time while helping out on goals by linemates Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon. Drouin has three multi-point efforts over five appearances since he returned from a month-long absence Dec. 31. He's now at three goals, seven helpers, 14 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 10 contests this season.