Drouin notched two assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Drouin crossed the 30-assist mark Friday, helping out on goals by Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen. With five helpers (two on the power play) over his last three contests, Drouin continues to provide solid secondary scoring. The 28-year-old forward is up to 43 points, 100 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 67 appearances this season, and he's been firmly in the top six for much of 2024 after an up-and-down start to the campaign.