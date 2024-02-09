Drouin had four penalty minutes over 17:01 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

For the first time in a while, Drouin did not skate on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Instead, head coach Jared Bednar moved Artturi Lehkonen to the first line while Drouin was dropped to the second unit. The tweak may have been due to the Avalanche's lethargic play. Colorado's lost three straight since returning from the break.