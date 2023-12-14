Drouin produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Drouin helped out on a Sam Malinski tally in the third period that squashed the Sabres' chances of building a comeback. The helper was Drouin's third over the last eight games as he continues to be inconsistent on offense. The 28-year-old forward has nine points, 35 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 27 appearances this season. Despite his struggles, he's most often played in a top-six role when he's been in the lineup.