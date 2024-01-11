Drouin notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Drouin helped out on Valeri Nichushkin's opening tally late in the first period. The helper was Drouin's sixth point over five outings in January. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of the last 14 games, providing some consistency and reclaiming a spot on the top line in the process. The 28-year-old is at nine goals, 13 helpers, eight power-play points, 58 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances.