Drouin scored a goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over Toronto.

Drouin's goal at 11:55 of the third period tied the game 4-4. He one-timed Charlie Coyle's centering pass from behind the net at the left hash marks. The Avs strengthened its team significantly at the deadline, and Drouin and line mate Valeri Nichushkin gained a new 2C in Brock Nelson. Drouin's pace had already picked up prior to deadline, and he now has five points, including three goals, in his last five games. A point-per-game until season's end may even be possible.