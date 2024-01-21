Drouin had a power-play assist, two shots, one block, one hit and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 7-4 win over Philadelphia.

Drouin logged the secondary assist on Mikko Rantanen's third-period strike. It's been a quiet few games for Drouin, who had appeared to find a comfort zone since mid-December. He's minus-3 over the last three games, including an off night in Thursday's loss to Boston when he had a couple of giveaways, wasn't able to handle some passes and finished minus-2. Drouin's steady play led to an assignment on the top line and increase in ice time, much more than he's averaged in recent seasons. That added TOI could be a factor in the recent stretch. The good news is that Colorado has three off days before next suiting up Wednesday at home against Washington.