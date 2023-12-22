Drouin logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Drouin reached the 10-assist mark for the season when he set up the first of Nathan MacKinnon's four goals in the game. The helper extended Drouin's point streak to five games (one goal, five assists). He's produced 14 points (six on the power play) with 44 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 31 appearances this season, playing mainly in a second-line role.