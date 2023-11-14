Drouin scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Drouin has picked up a point in each of the last two games. The 28-year-old converted his first goal of the campaign by finishing off a 2-on-1 on a feed from Nathan MacKinnon. While the early returns weren't pretty, Drouin finds himself back on the top line with Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) on long-term injured reserve. Drouin has three points, 16 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances.