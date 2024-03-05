Drouin scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Drouin's tally stretched the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 in the first period. He also set up a Nathan MacKinnon marker in the third period. The goal was Drouin's first since Jan. 13 -- he had a decent 10 assists in the 19 contests between tallies. The 28-year-old forward is up to 36 points, 89 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 61 appearances. He's been in a middle-six role in recent weeks.