Drouin scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

This was Drouin's first multi-point effort since Feb. 2. The 29-year-old made his impact early with both points coming in the first period. He's up to eight goals, 27 points (six on the power play), 41 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 30 appearances. It can only be good news for Drouin with Brock Nelson getting traded to the Avalanche on Thursday -- they'll likely begin together on the second line. Nelson is a stronger player than Casey Mittelstadt, and Drouin's playmaking tendency should work well with a natural finisher.