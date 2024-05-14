Drouin (lower body) is expected to play Monday against the Stars, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Drouin will make his first appearance of the postseason after missing Colorado's first eight games. The 29-year-old scored a career-high 56 points with 19 goals in 79 games during the regular season. He should slide into a top-six role.
