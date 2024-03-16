Drouin (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday in Edmonton, according to Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.
Drouin missed Wednesday's game in Vancouver after he was a late scratch. Drouin is expected to return to his spot on the second line, alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Artturi Lehkonen. Drouin is having his best offensive season since 2018-19, as he has 12 goals and 38 points in 64 appearances, including 15 points on the power play.
