Watch Now:

Drouin recorded an assist, three shots and two blocks in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Drouin logged the secondary helper on Zach Parise's second goal of the game. No longer skating on the top line, Drouin's scoring has taken a hit, but he's managed to be playmaker. He's gone 18 games with a goal but has 10 assists during the run.

More News