Drouin recorded an assist, three shots and two blocks in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Drouin logged the secondary helper on Zach Parise's second goal of the game. No longer skating on the top line, Drouin's scoring has taken a hit, but he's managed to be playmaker. He's gone 18 games with a goal but has 10 assists during the run.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Supplies helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Helps out on game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Helps on power play•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Back on top line•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Drops to second line•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Provides pair of assists•