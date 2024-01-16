Drouin had a power-play assist, one blocked shot and one hit over 27:09 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Drouin picked up the primary helper on a first-period tally. He redirected Cale Makar's shot into players' skates before Ross Colton put the Avalanche on top 4:28 into the first period. Drouin has points in three consecutive games and is averaging 24:06 TOI over the last eight contests. He's gotten hot at the right time for Colorado, which is coping with the absence of Valeri Nichushkin (personal) for an indefinite period of time.