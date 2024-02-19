Drouin had an assist and one shot on net in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Drouin recorded an assist for the second straight game when he one-touched a pass on Devon Toews' game-winning tally. While his goal drought reached 13 games, Drouin has remained relevant with eight assists during that span. He now has 32 points through 54 games, with 24 of those coming in the last 28 contests.