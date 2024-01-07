Drouin scored a goal on one shot and blocked a shot over 21:05 of ice time in Saturday's 8-4 loss to Florida.

Samuel Girard cleared the puck from Colorado's zone, and Drouin outraced Niko Mikkola to beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a wrister on the blocker side. The goal knotted the game at 4-4 before the Panthers poured in four goals to win going away. The confident Drouin has hit his stride with the Avalanche, scoring four goals over the last three games and recording 13 points over the last 12.