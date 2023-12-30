Drouin recorded an assist, two shots on net and one hit over 17:56 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 win over St. Louis.

Drouin's shot from the side wall was stopped by Jordan Binnington, but Ryan Johansen put the rebound past the goalie for Colorado's first score. Following an unproductive first two months, Drouin is an a roll during the second half of December. He has eight points over the last eight games and 16 through 34 contests. While a point-per-game pace is too much to expect for the rest of the season, the 28-year-old forward has been his healthiest in five seasons -- Drouin's missed just two games this season -- and could threaten his career high of 53 points.