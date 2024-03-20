Drouin had two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

Drouin helped gain control following an offensive-zone faceoff that led to Casey Mittelstadt's goal then was the primary assistant on a Mikko Rantanen power-play tally. He has three assists in the last two contests and nine points over the last nine, leaving him with 41 points over 66 games, the first time he's crossed the 40-point mark since 2018-19. After the dust from the trade deadline settled, Drouin is skating on the second line with Mittelstadt and Artturi Lehkonen, which is good company to keep his resurgent season going.