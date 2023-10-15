Drouin had one shot, one hit and two penalty minutes over 15:23 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Drouin once again was on the first line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, but he was not on the ice when Colorado pulled the goalie late and tied the game with 1:26 left in regulation. When he needed the team's best offensive players, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar went with Cale Makar and five of the top-six forwards, excluding Drouin. Then he never got off the bench during overtime -- the lone forward among the top six to not appear in the extra period. It's not a big deal for a coach to adjust on-ice deployments late in a game when down a goal or in the three-on-three OT, but it gave insight into where Drouin sits in the mind of Bednar. The first-line winger has one assist, two shots on goal, one hit and four PIM through two games.