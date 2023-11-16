Drouin had one shot on goal, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 13:44 of ice time in Wednesday's 8-2 win over Anaheim.

While Drouin didn't factor into the scoring Wednesday, he's done enough to be rewarded with TOI on the top power play. He replaced Ryan Johansen on that unit in the third period, which head coach Jared Bednar talked about with Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now. "I think he's a guy that can play in there," the coach said. "I feel like his game's ramping up a little bit here over the last couple games. Obviously, a great playmaker. (Johansen's) been doing a nice job in there, especially off the face-offs and distributing the puck, but it just depends on the ice-time. If I see a guy going, I'd like to try and reward them a little bit, so that has something to do with it as well." Drouin got off to a shaky start this season, bouncing around the lines and being healthy scratched a couple of times, but he's having a good week, including a goal in Monday's win over the Kraken.