Drouin (upper body) will miss Wednesday's game against LA, but he might be an option Friday versus Washington, per Adrian Hernandez of Mile High Hockey.

Drouin hasn't played since Colorado's season opener Oct. 9 because of the injury. He had 19 goals and 56 points in 79 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Before getting hurt, Drouin began the campaign on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, but because Artturi Lehkonen is healthy now and thriving (two goals and four points through four outings), Drouin might instead serve on the second line alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Logan O'Connor should he return Friday.