Drouin recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Drouin missed Wednesday's game versus the Canucks due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old returned to his usual second-line role after the brief absence and contributed a helper on a Sean Walker tally in the third period. Drouin has five points over six outings in March and 39 points, 96 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-3 rating through 65 contests this season.